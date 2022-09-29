Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Local chef who spent 7 months in the hospital now back in the kitchen

Marcus Hartford is the Executive Chef at Harbor Town Tavern after recovering from severe COVID complications
He's back on his feet and back to doing what he loves as Executive Chef at Harbor Town Tavern
He's back on his feet and back to doing what he loves as Executive Chef at Harbor Town Tavern(Tony Geftos)
By Tony Geftos
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 11:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) - At Harbor Town Tavern in Perrysburg, there’s a new Executive Chef calling the plays.

“Everything is house made. We’ve been locally sourcing a lot of our produce and micro greens,” says Executive Chef Marcus Hartford. “It’s just really fun. Really cool. Like, this week’s special we just started today is Duck A L’orange. "

Hartford, 26, is once again in his element after doctors gave him little chance of survival. In April 2021, before he was eligible for a vaccine, Hartford caught COVID. He was placed in an induced coma, spent 140 days on a ventilator, and underwent five lung surgeries.

Seven months later, in November 2021, Marcus Hartford returned home to Toledo. In March of 2022, he started doing prep work in the kitchen at Bar 145.

“You know, at first there, I was just doing prep, and I was doing mornings, and I would come in alone. I’d kind of even just sit down in a bar stool at a prep table and just prep. I started getting the motions back and getting my knife cuts back,” describes Hartford.

After building up his strength and endurance, he was hired in as Executive Chef at Harbor Town Tavern, part of Benchmark Restaurant Group, in August 2022.

“Yeah, it feels great to be having a routine back and just having normalcy and, you know, just doing the things you love and not being held up for any reason, you know. And there is some things that I do live with still. I do only have one lung. So, some days are worse than others,” says Executive Chef Hartford.

His surgeon called him a miracle for simply surviving. Now, he’s back to doing what he loves.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Watch out for “check washing” scam on your checking account
Watch out for “check washing” scam on your checking account
Fatal Accident (gfx)
Toledo man dies in crash on I-280
Police arrested 25-year-old Andre Pitts and charged him with felonious assault.
TPD releases new information in relation to the assault of Toledo nail tech
She says her daughter has been sick multiple times since moving in.
BGSU parent says she believes there is mold in her daughter’s dorm
Crittendon is wanted by law enforcement after being indicted for his role in a homicide that...
USMS and others searching for suspect in Toledo murder

Latest News

TPD released findings from the initiative, calling it a success on Wednesday.
Community members react to Operation B.L.A.S.E.R
TPD
Community members question the effect of Operation B.L.A.S.E.R.
9/28/22: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
9/28/22: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
In Pendleton County, West Virginia the library and public school division have been awarded...
Ohio stakeholders announce state support for Broadband expansion project