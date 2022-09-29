Birthday Club
Myles Garrett cited for failing to control car in crash; investigators release more details, photos (gallery)

19 News
19 News
By Chris Anderson
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 11:04 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol said Myles Garrett was issued a citation for failing to control his Porsche during Monday’s rollover crash in Medina County.

The latest release from investigators states:

“Unsafe speed for the type of roadway being traveled appeared to be a contributing circumstance. Impairment from alcohol and/or drugs and distracted driving were not suspected.”

Garrett and a 23-year-old Rocky River woman were in his car at the time of the crash on State Road near Ridgewood Road in Sharon Township.

The 26-year-old star for the Cleveland Browns suffered injuries to his shoulder and a bicep, as well as multiple lacerations or bruises, when his car went off the side of the road, struck a ditch and fire hydrant, then overturned several times.

The female passenger was taken to Akron General Hospital for minor injuries.

Cleveland Browns coach on Myles Garrett’s status for Sunday: ‘I’m not ruling anybody out’

While speaking with paramedics and the Ohio State Highway Patrol at the scene, Garrett said he was returning from brunch and he could not tell if he lost consciousness during the crash.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

