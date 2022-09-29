Neighborhood Nuisance: Eyesore on Mulberry Street troubling a nearby church

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The vacant, boarded-up house on Mulberry Street has been a concern for Trinity Faith Tabernacle for years according to Church Elder Joe W. McKinney.

” They finally boarded up. One time it wasn’t boarded up, and you would see different people coming out of the house at different times. And people fear coming here parking and even going across the street,” said McKinney.

The roof is caving in, the grass has grown out of control, the yard is littered with trash, and has become a pet playground. McKinney said people may walk their dogs on the property and track “dog poop” on the church’s property.

" They get in the church and get it on the carpet and stuff like that. You wouldn’t want that,” said McKinney.

McKinney said he and other church members have called and even gone to 1 Government Center in person to see what can be done about the property, but nothing has changed.

When 13abc spoke to the City of Toledo Representative, they said the lot received an F grade during the county-wide review. The owner was in housing court earlier this week for the violations. The lot was finally added to the city’s demo list.

” Nobody wants that in their neighborhood so we would like it to be gone as soon as possible,” said McKinney.

If you have a troubled property in your community that has become a neighborhood nuisance, send an email to willie.daniely@13abc.com. Include photos, contact information, and as many details as possible.

