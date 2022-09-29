Birthday Club
ODH reports first Monkeypox death in Ohio

Monekypox
Monekypox(NIAID / CC BY 2.0 / Pexels / CC BY 2.0 | NIAID / CC BY 2.0 / Pexels / CC BY 2.0)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Department of Health confirmed at least one person has died from Monkeypox in the state.

According to CDC data, it marks the second Monkeypox death in the U.S. The first person to die from Monkeypox in the U.S. was a Los Angeles County resident.

A statement from ODH said Thursday the person who died from Monkeypox in Ohio was a an adult man who had other health conditions.

“Infections with the type of monkeypox in this recent national outbreak are rarely fatal,” a statement from ODH said. “Most people with monkeypox recover fully within 2 to 4 weeks without the need for medical treatment, but people with weakened immune systems may be more likely to get seriously ill or die.

The ODH Monkeypox dashboard Thursday reflected one death, 28 hospitalizations, and a total of 276 cases recorded in the state on Thursday. ODH said the first case of Monkeypox in Ohio was reported in June 2022. More than 25,000 people have contracted Monkeypox in the U,S.

“When we look globally, there have been deaths among people who have monkeypox. The vast majority have had comorbidities with severely weakened immune systems,” said ODH Director Bruce Vanderhoff, MD, MBA. “If you are at high risk for monkeypox, please follow the proper prevention measures and get vaccinated to protect yourself and your community. These measures are crucial to follow If you have comorbidities and/or a weakened immune system.”

Find additional details on Monkeypox in Ohio, including a county breakdown of cases, at the link here.

