Ohio rescue teams respond to Tropical Storm Ian

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Members from Ohio Task Force 1 received additional activation orders Thursday for Tropical Storm Ian.

According to the Ohio Department of Public Safety, OH-TF1 has been expanded to a Type 1 capability with 82 members. The team is skilled in the various aspects of search and rescue operations as well as HazMat, medical, logistics, safety, communications and planning.

ODPS says the team’s equipment consists of about 50 tons of specialized emergency gear and canines as well as support items such as shelters, food, water and fuel.

“We have all watched as Hurricane Ian has cut a path of destruction across Florida, and hearts go out to those impacted by the storm,” said Ohio Governor Mike DeWine. “Ohio stands ready and prepared to assist in any way we can.”

According to ODPS, the Ohio Emergency Management Agency remains engaged within the state-to-state Emergency Management Assistance Compact system for requests in attempt to provide matching resources. Ohio is coordinating an effort to support incoming resource requests first, with an immediate need that can be fulfilled through state, county and local responders.

“Ohio EMA continues to remain in contact with our response partners and the Ohio National Guard to provide support to the states and communities impacted by Hurricane Ian,” said Ohio EMA Executive Director Sima Merick. “We have highly skilled response personnel and resources available to help the hurricane and flood-ravaged states respond, recover, and rebuild from the storms.”

