Ohio stakeholders announce state support for Broadband expansion project

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WTVG) -State leaders gathered to announce their support for a broadband expansion project on Wednesday.

According to statement released by the state’s Department of Development the expansion will improve digital equity throughout Ashtabula, Trumbull, Mahoning and Columbiana Counties.

“The DeWine-Husted Administration continues to deliver solutions to fill gaps in coverage and improve connectivity for Ohioans,” said Lydia Mihalik, director of the Ohio Department of Development which houses BroadbandOhio.

The proposed fiber line will run nearly 100 miles and provide connectivity to existing fiber lines on I-90, I-80, and the Ohio Turnpike. The improved connectivity will impact more than 620,000 Ohioans by improving internet access. With better access, state leaders expect to see improvement in education, telehealth options and economic development.

The Office of Broadband Ohio has allocated $500,000 in funding for the project. The funding will be used to conduct the engineering analysis necessary to finalize a Lake-to-River Fiber Broadband Corridor along State Route 11.

Department officials said the analysis will be used as technical blueprint that can be followed by an internet service provider to build the project.

The Lake-to-River Fiber Broadband Corridor was highly recommended by the Eastgate Regional Council of Governments in June 2021. According to the recommendation − which was part of an extensive Broadband Feasibility Study −the project will assist in bridging the digital dive in both rural and urban areas within the region by improving middle mile infrastructure. In addition, the project will improve last mile broadband capabilities.

According to the statement, the engineering analysis will include “next-generation” GIS fiber map that visualize the network and its components. The map will also depict the physical location of the fiber and telecom infrastructure. With the use of this network technical data, geographic and demographic information, and the fiber map will be used as the blueprint to construct Lake-to-River Fiber Broadband Corridor.

