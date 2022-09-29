Birthday Club
Perrysburg city council revisits plans to make downtown ADA compliant

The Perrysburg City Council will learn more about plans to make the city's downtown right-of-way ADA-compliant.
The Perrysburg City Council will learn more about plans to make the city’s downtown right-of-way ADA-compliant.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) - The Perrysburg City Council will learn more about plans to make the city’s downtown right-of-way ADA-compliant −Americans with Disabilities Act.

Fishbeck, a local civil engineering firm, will present two design options before council members on October 10. The presentation will begin at 5:30 p.m. in council chambers located at 201 W Indiana Ave, Perrysburg.

While the public is invited to attend the information session, no public comments will be taken.

In 2019, the city began researching the possibility of making the city’s right-of-way in the first two blocks of Louisiana Avenue ADA-compliant.

However, after consulting with the Ability Center of Greater Toledo and several other consultants, the plans were halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fishbeck recently presented its two designs to businesses and building owners in August.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

