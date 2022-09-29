Birthday Club
Raising Cane’s set to open in Perrysburg, seeking employees

The popular chicken finger brand is set to make its official debut in Perrysburg in early November.(Champion)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) - Raising Cane’s is set to open its first restaurant in the area in a couple months.

The popular chicken finger brand is set to make its official debut in Perrysburg in early November. The Perrysburg Raising Cane’s will be located at 10576 Fremont Pike in French Quarter Square.

A company representing Raising Cane’s says in preparation for the grand opening, Raising Cane’s will hire more than 120 local Crewmembers in the weeks ahead. The new restaurant is seeking candidates for multiple positions ranging from Crew to management-level.

“We are so excited to be opening our doors in Perrysburg and joining this amazing community,” said Area Restaurant Leader Brian Gudzik. “The Toledo area has been clamoring for its own Raising Cane’s, and we’re so happy to make it happen. We can’t wait to meet our all our Toledo Caniacs, and have so many new Crewmembers start their journey with Cane’s!”

Starting pay for Crew is $15 per hour with the potential to quickly earn more.

Candidates who are interested can apply by texting RCJOBS to 97211 or by clicking here. Applicants will be contacted quickly to set up an interview after applying.

