September 29th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A few clouds are possible this morning, but the afternoon will be mostly sunny with a high in the low 60s. Friday through next Tuesday will bring highs around the middle 60s. Generally it will be mostly sunny during that time with the exception of mid-day Saturday through mid-day Sunday. Clouds from Ian will arrive leading to an overcast sky Saturday night. Sunday will turn windy with 30 to 35 mph wind gusts. Temperatures will warm slightly by next Wednesday with highs near 70. Rain is not expected for at least the next week.

