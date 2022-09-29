Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Sheriff’s office: Man dies while trying to drain pool during Hurricane Ian

An aerial photo shows damaged homes and debris in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian on Thursday in...
An aerial photo shows damaged homes and debris in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian on Thursday in a Florida neighborhood.(AP/Wilfredo Lee/FIle)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. (Gray News) - A man died in Florida while attempting to drain his pool as Hurricane Ian made its way across the state on Thursday.

According to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office, authorities were contacted by the man’s wife after he went missing while going outside around 1 a.m.

Responding deputies said they found the man’s flashlight outside and spotted his body in a canal behind the home.

The sheriff’s office reports that deputies pulled the 72-year-old man from the water, but he was already unresponsive. The team performed CPR until paramedics arrived, but the man could not be revived and was later pronounced deceased at the hospital.

Authorities said their initial investigation indicated that the man was using a hose to drain a pool down a hill and into a 30-foot-wide canal, where there was a steep decline. The ground was extremely soft and slippery due to the heavy rain that most likely led to the man falling.

According to the Associated Press, rescue crews have been busy piloting boats and wading through flooded streets to save thousands of Floridians trapped after the hurricane destroyed homes and businesses while leaving millions in the dark.

Drone video shows a devastated Cape Coral, Fla., on Thursday. (Source: CNN)

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Watch out for “check washing” scam on your checking account
Watch out for “check washing” scam on your checking account
Fatal Accident (gfx)
Toledo man dies in crash on I-280
Police arrested 25-year-old Andre Pitts and charged him with felonious assault.
TPD releases new information in relation to the assault of Toledo nail tech
Another check washing scam in Northwest Ohio
Another local resident warns against check washing scam
She says her daughter has been sick multiple times since moving in.
BGSU parent says she believes there is mold in her daughter’s dorm

Latest News

An autopsy completed by the West Tennessee Regional Forensic Center in Memphis says 34-year-old...
Autopsy says Tennessee teacher died of gunshot wound to head
The roof is caving in, the grass has grown out of control, the yard is littered with trash, and...
Neighborhood Nuisance: Eyesore on Mulberry Street troubling a nearby church
Ohioans see improvements in state's medical marijuana program
9/29/22: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
9/29/22: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
In this aerial photo, damaged boats and debris are stacked along the shore in the aftermath of...
Ian regains hurricane strength as it heads to South Carolina