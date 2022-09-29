TFRD, City Council to honor former firefighter with street re-designation

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Fire and Rescue and Toledo City Council will be re-designating Sylvania Avenue and Peak Street this weekend.

On Oct. 1, Fire Chief Allison Armstrong and members of Toledo City Council will assemble near the Toledo Firefighters Museum at the intersection of Sylvania Avenue and Peak Street for the re-designation.

TFRD says a new street sign will be unveiled at 12 p.m. re-designating the intersection as John F. Repp, Sr. Place.

According to TFRD, Repp was born and raised in Toledo and dedicated 70 years of his life to TFRD and the Toledo Firefighters Museum. Repp was appointed to TFRD on May 1, 1963, received many lifesaving awards and retired on August 1, 1982.

TRFD says after retiring, Repp continued to serve at the Toledo Firefighters Museum as a member of the “cellar dwellers” who were responsible for restoring, preserving and maintaining the history of the Toledo Fire Department. Repp was later appointed as museum Curator in 199 and continued in that capacity for over 20 years.

According to TFRD, the John F. Repp, Sr. Award was established in 2018 to honor a Toledo Firefighter who exhibited core values that Repp embodied including dedications, spirit and commitment to the betterment of TFRD.

TFRD says all are welcome to attend the re-designation as the life of John F. Repp, Sr. is commemorated.

