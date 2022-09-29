Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

TFRD, City Council to honor former firefighter with street re-designation

TFRD says a new street sign will be unveiled re-designating the intersection as John F. Repp,...
TFRD says a new street sign will be unveiled re-designating the intersection as John F. Repp, Sr. Place.(Source: WTOL)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Fire and Rescue and Toledo City Council will be re-designating Sylvania Avenue and Peak Street this weekend.

On Oct. 1, Fire Chief Allison Armstrong and members of Toledo City Council will assemble near the Toledo Firefighters Museum at the intersection of Sylvania Avenue and Peak Street for the re-designation.

TFRD says a new street sign will be unveiled at 12 p.m. re-designating the intersection as John F. Repp, Sr. Place.

According to TFRD, Repp was born and raised in Toledo and dedicated 70 years of his life to TFRD and the Toledo Firefighters Museum. Repp was appointed to TFRD on May 1, 1963, received many lifesaving awards and retired on August 1, 1982.

TRFD says after retiring, Repp continued to serve at the Toledo Firefighters Museum as a member of the “cellar dwellers” who were responsible for restoring, preserving and maintaining the history of the Toledo Fire Department. Repp was later appointed as museum Curator in 199 and continued in that capacity for over 20 years.

According to TFRD, the John F. Repp, Sr. Award was established in 2018 to honor a Toledo Firefighter who exhibited core values that Repp embodied including dedications, spirit and commitment to the betterment of TFRD.

TFRD says all are welcome to attend the re-designation as the life of John F. Repp, Sr. is commemorated.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Watch out for “check washing” scam on your checking account
Watch out for “check washing” scam on your checking account
Fatal Accident (gfx)
Toledo man dies in crash on I-280
Police arrested 25-year-old Andre Pitts and charged him with felonious assault.
TPD releases new information in relation to the assault of Toledo nail tech
She says her daughter has been sick multiple times since moving in.
BGSU parent says she believes there is mold in her daughter’s dorm
Another check washing scam in Northwest Ohio
Another local resident warns against check washing scam

Latest News

The Center's Executive Director says the mural represents the diversity of our community.
East Toledo Family Center mural unveiled
A range of just 5 degrees between highs for the next several days, with only one low rain...
9/29: Dan's Thursday Noon Forecast
In April 2021, Hartford caught COVID, was placed in an induced coma, spent 140 days on a...
Chef overcomes COVID complications
19 News
Myles Garrett cited for failing to control car in crash; investigators release more details, photos (gallery)