Toledoan now living in Florida recounts Hurricane Ian experience

By Derek Witt
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 7:53 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Those in southwest Florida have a massive cleanup process in front of them, and for some here in northwest Ohio, they haven’t heard from family and friends since yesterday afternoon.

13abc meteorologist Derek Witt has been in contact with some former toledoans these past two days, and making contact has not been easy.

There are still widespread cell and internet outages, especially along the coast. Many people I’ve been in contact with were only able to send me a single text or email, but 13abc was able to connect with Toledoan Jeff Fry, who is now living in Flordia, and he said that he and his family are okay.

“We are just east of 75, and we got so lucky as far as minimal damage. There’s some roof tiles that are gone, but just a lot of debris... a lot of debris,” said Jeff Frey, who is now living in Fort Meyers.

Others weren’t so lucky.

“My supervisor where I work, she had about two feet of water at her place, and it was destroyed. Other people had cars floating in their garages. It’s a traumatic experience for them... not as much for me, but it’s traumatic,” Frey said.

Ever since Ian came ashore, it’s been difficult for some in our area to get ahold of loved ones who bore the brunt of the storm. Such was the fury of mother nature that almost all the weather sensors south of Sarasota on Florida’s west coast were either completely destroyed or damaged to the point that they could no longer transmit data. For many former toledoans, including Jeff, their first hurricane made a profound impact.

“When they say evacuate, evacuate. If anybody’s ever down here and they say evacuate, please evacuate.”

Search and rescue efforts are currently ongoing in the hardest hit communities, but here’s some good news: Jeff did tell me that the human spirit remains strong, and he’s seen a lot of neighbors helping neighbors.

You can watch Thursday’s extended Action News Now report on the aftermath of Hurricane Ian below.

