5-year-old found in dumpster returned to mother

(NBC12)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A five-year-old boy apparently wandered out of his apartment before being found in a dumpster, Toledo Police said Friday.

According to the police report, a resident was dumping trash at the Westbrook apartments near Bancroft and I-475 when they spotted a child, barefoot and wearing only a sweater and a soiled diaper, inside.

The authorities were called and the mother of the boy was located.

She told police the boy was autistic and must have gotten out while she was asleep.

The boy was released into her custody.

