9/30: Dan’s Friday Noon Forecast

Breezy weekend; highs stuck in neutral
Ian's remnants could send some clouds and wind our way, with consistent temperatures well past the weekend. Dan Smith has the latest.
By Dan Smith
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 12:34 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
It’s a fine fall Friday, with highs in the mid-60s and alternating sun and clouds. The only real change from that this weekend comes as Ian’s remnants send some clouds our way from the southeast late Saturday. The wind will kick up to 30mph at times both days this weekend, and highs will barely budge from those 60s through next week as well.

Watch out for "check washing" scam on your checking account
