9/30: Dan’s Friday Noon Forecast

It’s a fine fall Friday, with highs in the mid-60s and alternating sun and clouds. The only real change from that this weekend comes as Ian’s remnants send some clouds our way from the southeast late Saturday. The wind will kick up to 30mph at times both days this weekend, and highs will barely budge from those 60s through next week as well.

