BGSU joins Ohio Export Internship Program

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Bowling Green State University announced Friday that it’s joining the Ohio Export Internship Program.

The Ohio Department of Development and BGSU are partnering to provide export training to students who can then use their knowledge to help northwest Ohio strengthen their export programs.

According to the Ohio Department of Development, BGSU’s Allen W. and Carol M. Schmidthorst College of Business will begin offering an export-focused class in the spring semester of 2023. Students in the class will be eligible for export-related internships at companies across the state beginning in May 2023.

“Through this partnership, Bowling Green State University will meet Ohio’s workforce needs and support the success of our students,” BGSU President Rodney K. Rogers said. “As a public university for the public good, BGSU is committed to supporting businesses, our communities and to help drive economic vitality. We are so pleased to collaborate with the Ohio Department of Development to provide robust opportunities to our students and help move our region and Ohio forward.”

Only two universities, BGSU and Ohio University, were added to the Ohio Export Internship Program this year. They join the program along with The Ohio State University, Cleveland State University, the University of Dayton and Youngstown State University who are already part of the program.

“We’re pleased that we are able to extend the reach of this internship program,” Development Director Lydia Mihalik said. “Ohio is now the ninth largest exporting state in the nation, and our goal is to help companies enter export markets so Ohio-made products get in the hands of more international customers.”

ODOD says since the Ohio Export Internship Program began in 2012, 411 students have helped 232 Ohio companies improve their export programs. The interns’ work has resulted in 400 new international markets, distributors and customers for participating companies.

The program has led to 136 internships being extended at company expense and 69 new full-time jobs at the companies.

According to ODOD, the addition of BGSU and Ohio University allows the program to expand to more students each year and provide export-focused interns to more companies. Even though the export-related coursework is only offered at the six universities, students from any college or university in the state are eligible to take the courses.

Students who are interested in joining the program can contact the universities below:

BGSU: Zubair Mohamed, zubairm@bgsu.edu

Cleveland State: Nate Ward, n.t.ward54@cusohio.edu

Dayton: Janet Leonard, jleonard1@udayton.edu

Ohio State: Joyce Steffan, steffan.10@osu.edu

Ohio University: Jim Strode, strode@ohio.edu

Youngstown State: Mousa Kassis, mhkassis@ysu.edu

