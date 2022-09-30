Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

BGSU joins Ohio Export Internship Program

ODOD and BGSU are partnering to provide export training to students who can then use their...
ODOD and BGSU are partnering to provide export training to students who can then use their knowledge to help northwest Ohio strengthen their export programs.(Tony Geftos)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 2:27 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Bowling Green State University announced Friday that it’s joining the Ohio Export Internship Program.

The Ohio Department of Development and BGSU are partnering to provide export training to students who can then use their knowledge to help northwest Ohio strengthen their export programs.

According to the Ohio Department of Development, BGSU’s Allen W. and Carol M. Schmidthorst College of Business will begin offering an export-focused class in the spring semester of 2023. Students in the class will be eligible for export-related internships at companies across the state beginning in May 2023.

“Through this partnership, Bowling Green State University will meet Ohio’s workforce needs and support the success of our students,” BGSU President Rodney K. Rogers said. “As a public university for the public good, BGSU is committed to supporting businesses, our communities and to help drive economic vitality. We are so pleased to collaborate with the Ohio Department of Development to provide robust opportunities to our students and help move our region and Ohio forward.”

Only two universities, BGSU and Ohio University, were added to the Ohio Export Internship Program this year. They join the program along with The Ohio State University, Cleveland State University, the University of Dayton and Youngstown State University who are already part of the program.

“We’re pleased that we are able to extend the reach of this internship program,” Development Director Lydia Mihalik said. “Ohio is now the ninth largest exporting state in the nation, and our goal is to help companies enter export markets so Ohio-made products get in the hands of more international customers.”

ODOD says since the Ohio Export Internship Program began in 2012, 411 students have helped 232 Ohio companies improve their export programs. The interns’ work has resulted in 400 new international markets, distributors and customers for participating companies.

The program has led to 136 internships being extended at company expense and 69 new full-time jobs at the companies.

According to ODOD, the addition of BGSU and Ohio University allows the program to expand to more students each year and provide export-focused interns to more companies. Even though the export-related coursework is only offered at the six universities, students from any college or university in the state are eligible to take the courses.

Students who are interested in joining the program can contact the universities below:

  • BGSU: Zubair Mohamed, zubairm@bgsu.edu
  • Cleveland State: Nate Ward, n.t.ward54@cusohio.edu
  • Dayton: Janet Leonard, jleonard1@udayton.edu
  • Ohio State: Joyce Steffan, steffan.10@osu.edu
  • Ohio University: Jim Strode, strode@ohio.edu
  • Youngstown State: Mousa Kassis, mhkassis@ysu.edu

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Watch out for “check washing” scam on your checking account
Watch out for “check washing” scam on your checking account
GRAPHIC: Three dogs shot, killed by officer during alleged attack
Another check washing scam in Northwest Ohio
Another local resident warns against check washing scam
Case Files: Unsolved homicide of Sarah Beacher
Case Files: A young mother is gunned down on a Toledo porch
He's back on his feet and back to doing what he loves as Executive Chef at Harbor Town Tavern
Local chef who spent 7 months in the hospital now back in the kitchen

Latest News

ColtStrong 5k/Fun Run raises money for pediatric brain cancer research
After the storm, her home had minimal damage, but the greater Fort Myers area has a long road...
Checking in with Tony's mom after Hurricane Ian
Local football coach on paid leave amid investigation into program
“Fire Safety Fun Day” will include activities and demonstrations for all ages that will be...
TFRD to hold “Fire Safety Fun Day” this weekend