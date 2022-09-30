Birthday Club
Checking in with Tony’s mom after Hurricane Ian hit her home in North Fort Myers

Downriver Detroit transplant did not evacuate, chose to ride out storm in Florida
By Tony Geftos
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 11:29 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A lot of people in mandatory evacuation zones along Florida’s Gulf Coast chose to ride out Hurricane Ian. That includes Annette McClintock, mother of 13abc Anchor/MMJ Tony Geftos.

We heard from her Tuesday night, before Ian made landfall. Now, she’s considering herself one of the lucky ones. She has no power, no running water, and no major damage to her home in North Fort Myers.

“It looks like a warzone. Really does,” said McClintock during a phone interview Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. “Brick columns holding up carports, and the columns fell on their cars.”

McClintock spent hours in a closet at her friend’s house about one mile away from her own home.

“The winds were horrid, and I was in a small little room with no door, no windows, and no electricity,” McClintock said. “I was trying to be calm. I was calm, but I was scared inside. My dog must’ve felt it cause she was panting all that time.”

After the storm, her home had minimal damage, but the greater Fort Myers area has a long road to recovery ahead.

