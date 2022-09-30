Clerk of Toledo Municipal Court to begin accepting after-hours bonds for local courts

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The office of Vallie Bowman-English, Clerk of Toledo Municipal Court, will begin accepting after hours bonds for local municipal courts Friday.

The Clerk will begin accepting these bonds for the municipal courts of Maumee, Oregon and Sylvania starting on Sept. 30 at 4:30 p.m.

Toledo Municipal Court says this is an important service because it allows defendants from Toledo’s suburbs who are incarcerated and eligible to post bond prior to seeing a municipal court judge to do so outside of normal business hours.

The municipal courts of Maumee, Oregon and Sylvania no longer had staff on duty after business hours ever since Lucas County consolidated its 9-1-1 call-taking and dispatch operations into one central location.

According to TMC, representatives from each of the suburban courts have been meeting with representatives from the Clerk of TMC’s Office and the Lucas County Sheriff’s Office to effectively and efficiently find a solution to fill the void.

TMC says utilizing the after-hours resources in Toledo is the best solution for defendants and the courts alike.

