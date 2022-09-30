ColtStrong 5k/Fun Run raises money for pediatric brain cancer research

SYLVANIA, Ohio (WTVG) - The 4th annual ColtStrong 5K/1M Fun Run will be held virtually or in-person at Centennial Terrace in Sylvania Saturday.

The races will raise money to fight diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma (DIPG), a brain tumor that is highly aggressive and difficult to treat.

All proceeds will go to the ChadTough Defeat DIPG Foundation, whose mission is to inspire and fund game-changing research to discover effective treatments for pediatric brain cancer, with an emphasis on (DIPG).

The ColtStrong Fun Run originated in 2019 after the organizers lost their son, Colt DelVerne, to DIPG.

Start Time: 8:30 a.m.

End Time: 10:00 a.m.

Price: $35.00 Race Fee + $3.10

Registration ends October 1, 2022 at 9:00 a.m.

