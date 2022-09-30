Feel Good Friday: Steppin’ Out In Style

PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) - Brittany Schneider’s day job is with the Ability Center. But next week, she will take to the runway as a model.

“I think it will definitely be exciting but also a little nerve wracking,” she said.

Each year, the Auxiliary to the Ability Center hosts a fashion show that attracts hundreds of people. For 2022, the theme is “Steppin’ Out in Style,” and all 426 tickets are sold. The event raises around $40,000 for the Ability Center’s programs, which benefit local children and adults.

Brittany knows just how powerful that can be. “It allows the public to see disability in a new way,” explained Schneider. “It also gives a positive light on disability versus what you would see in movies and shows and stuff.”

Schneider will sport fashions from Ragazza, one of several shops regularly featured in the show.

“This is one of the oldest organizations in town, and such a reputable organization,” said Jane Wurth, owner of Ragazza. “They do so many things for so many people. They’re top shelf! We’re honored to be a part of it.”

Wurth’s message to her models is simple: “Be confident, stand tall, smile and remember that you’re on stage and everybody loves you.”

Schneider hopes her inaugural trip down the runway conveys something deeper.

“Interacting with individuals with disabilities is not scary. We are people just like you are.”

