Former restaurant co-owner arrested after hidden cameras found in bathroom

Authorities in Georgia say a restaurant co-owner has been arrested after allegedly having hidden cameras in the restaurant's restroom.
Authorities in Georgia say a restaurant co-owner has been arrested after allegedly having hidden cameras in the restaurant’s restroom.(miodrag ignjatovic via canva)
By Jessie Gibson and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 6:21 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM/Gray News) - A restaurant co-owner in Georgia has been arrested after authorities say he had hidden cameras in the restaurant’s restroom.

WTVM reports Dennis Cleveland Thompson appeared in Friday’s court records on charges that include sexual exploitation of children, unlawful eavesdropping or surveillance.

A condition of Thompson’s bond is to stay away from all victims.

Thompson was reportedly co-owner of The Animal Farm in Columbus. Fellow owner Hudson Terrell said Thompson has since been removed from his position and is no longer involved in the business.

The restaurant released a statement on social media saying that the acts of one of its employees were “disgusting and horrifying” and not in line with the values and beliefs of its business.

