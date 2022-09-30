13abc Week in Review: Sept. 30, 2022
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 12:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - 13abc’s Josh Croup anchors our Week in Review livestream on Fridays at 1:00 p.m. Watch it live here.
You can find links to many of the mentioned stories below.
- 13abc, Red Cross holding phone bank for those affected by Hurricane Ian
- Ohio rescue teams respond to Tropical Storm Ian
- Two men accused of bringing AR-15-style rifle to Bowsher High School during homecoming dance
- FBI investigates fake swatting call to Scott High School
- Watch out for “check washing” scam on your checking account
- TPD releases Operation BLASER numbers
- ODH reports first Monkeypox death in Ohio
- Pause on Ohio ‘heartbeat’ abortion ban extended to Oct. 12
- Ohio AG says ProMedica will pay UToledo missed payments
- Children of Dee Ann Warner petition to establish death
- DeWine says he hasn’t decided whether he’ll debate Democratic challenger
- Records contradict Majewski’s account of military punishment
- Important dates, resources for Ohio voters ahead of the November general election
- Why the BP refinery fire is leading to increased gas prices
- Raising Cane’s set to open in Perrysburg, seeking employees
- Dinosaur Adventure to return to Toledo
- Local family turns their pain into purpose after losing their 11-year-old son to cancer
- 11-year-old handing out business cards to promote lawnmowing service
Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.