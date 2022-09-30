Birthday Club
Local football coach on paid leave amid investigation into program


By WTVG Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
DEFIANCE, Ohio (WTVG) - A local high school head football coach is on paid administrative leave amid an investigation into the football program, district officials tell 13abc.

Coach Kenneth Krouse with Tinora Senior High School in Defiance is on paid leave while the investigation plays out, according to the Superintendent with Northeastern Local Schools in Defiance. The district did not disclose the nature of the investigation at this time.

Superintendent Nicole Wells told 13abc Jeff Schliesser will be named the interim head coach for the program in the meantime. She told the Crescent-News the district doesn’t know when the investigation will be finalized.

13abc is working to learn more. This is a developing story; check back for updates.

