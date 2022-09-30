Birthday Club
September 30th Weather Forecast

Calm And Sunny Most Of The 7-Day
By Ross Ellet
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 5:17 AM EDT
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be mostly sunny and nice today with a high in the middle 60s. Clouds will increase through Saturday, but will depart on Sunday. Highs over the weekend will be in the middle to upper 60s. Monday through Wednesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the middle to upper 60s. There is a slim chance of a shower on Thursday as a cold front moves into the area. The cold air behind that front could take highs into the 50s next weekend. Morning lows could near freezing with frost possible.

