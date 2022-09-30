Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

TFRD to hold “Fire Safety Fun Day” this weekend

“Fire Safety Fun Day” will include activities and demonstrations for all ages that will be...
“Fire Safety Fun Day” will include activities and demonstrations for all ages that will be presented throughout the day to educate and reinforce fire safety and prevention topics.(WTVG)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 12:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Fire and Rescue Department, along with the Toledo Firefighter’s Museum is hosting a “Fire Safety Fun Day” on Saturday to help prepare for Fire Prevention Week.

The celebration will take place from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Toledo Firefighter’s Museum located at 918 W. Sylvania Ave.

According to TFRD, the event will begin the re-designation of the intersection of Sylvania Avenue and Peak Street as “John F. Repp, Sr. Place.” The sign reveal will take place at 12 p.m.

TFRD says “Fire Safety Fun Day” will begin after the sign reveal and will include activities and demonstrations for all ages that will be presented throughout the day to educate and reinforce fire safety and prevention topics.

Tours of the museum and Jed’s Room will be given to highlight both the old and new firefighter equipment. The family-friendly event will also include food trucks, face painting, fire extinguisher simulator training, fire safety smoke trailer and much more.

According to TFRD, “Fire Safety Fun Day” better helps to prepare for the 100th anniversary of Fire Prevention Week which takes place from Oct. 9 through Oct. 15. This year’s theme is “Fire won’t wait. Plan your escape!”

TFRD says this year’s theme is important because it reinforces why everyone needs to have an escape plan. This year’s key campaign messages include:

  • Draw a map of your home, marking two exits from each room and a path to the outside from each exit
  • Practice your home fire drill at least twice a year
  • Teach children how to escape on their own in case you can’t help them
  • Make sure your home address is clearly marked and easy for the fire department to find
  • Close doors behind you as you leave. This may slow the spread of smoke, heat and fire
  • Pick an outside meeting place to go in case of a fire
  • Once you get outside, stay outside. Never go back inside a burning building

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Watch out for “check washing” scam on your checking account
Watch out for “check washing” scam on your checking account
GRAPHIC: Three dogs shot, killed by officer during alleged attack
Another check washing scam in Northwest Ohio
Another local resident warns against check washing scam
Case Files: Unsolved homicide of Sarah Beacher
Case Files: A young mother is gunned down on a Toledo porch
He's back on his feet and back to doing what he loves as Executive Chef at Harbor Town Tavern
Local chef who spent 7 months in the hospital now back in the kitchen

Latest News

ColtStrong 5k/Fun Run raises money for pediatric brain cancer research
After the storm, her home had minimal damage, but the greater Fort Myers area has a long road...
Checking in with Tony's mom after Hurricane Ian
Local football coach on paid leave amid investigation into program
13abc Action News
13abc Week in Review: Sept. 30, 2022