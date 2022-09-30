TFRD to hold “Fire Safety Fun Day” this weekend

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Fire and Rescue Department, along with the Toledo Firefighter’s Museum is hosting a “Fire Safety Fun Day” on Saturday to help prepare for Fire Prevention Week.

The celebration will take place from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Toledo Firefighter’s Museum located at 918 W. Sylvania Ave.

According to TFRD, the event will begin the re-designation of the intersection of Sylvania Avenue and Peak Street as “John F. Repp, Sr. Place.” The sign reveal will take place at 12 p.m.

TFRD says “Fire Safety Fun Day” will begin after the sign reveal and will include activities and demonstrations for all ages that will be presented throughout the day to educate and reinforce fire safety and prevention topics.

Tours of the museum and Jed’s Room will be given to highlight both the old and new firefighter equipment. The family-friendly event will also include food trucks, face painting, fire extinguisher simulator training, fire safety smoke trailer and much more.

According to TFRD, “Fire Safety Fun Day” better helps to prepare for the 100th anniversary of Fire Prevention Week which takes place from Oct. 9 through Oct. 15. This year’s theme is “Fire won’t wait. Plan your escape!”

TFRD says this year’s theme is important because it reinforces why everyone needs to have an escape plan. This year’s key campaign messages include:

Draw a map of your home, marking two exits from each room and a path to the outside from each exit

Practice your home fire drill at least twice a year

Teach children how to escape on their own in case you can’t help them

Make sure your home address is clearly marked and easy for the fire department to find

Close doors behind you as you leave. This may slow the spread of smoke, heat and fire

Pick an outside meeting place to go in case of a fire

Once you get outside, stay outside. Never go back inside a burning building

