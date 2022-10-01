Anglers caught cheating in Cleveland fishing tournament with lead weights, fish fillets

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two anglers were caught cheating in a Cleveland fishing tournament by adding lead weights and fish filets that appeared to be previously prepared to increase the weight of the fish during a competition on Friday.

The cheaters added around eight pounds of total weight to the five fish they caught during the Sept. 30 event on Lake Erie, according to Jason Fischer of the Lake Erie Walleye Trail.

Fischer, the tournament’s organizer, told 19 News the fish ‘looked smaller’ than what they weighed. This prompted the fish to be checked for any signs of cheating.

Fischer told 19 News any angler that alters the weight of any caught fish is immediately disqualified from the tournament.

Disgusted guys and gals, I’m sorry for letting you down for so long and I’m glad I caught cheating taking place in YOUR... Posted by Lake Erie Walleye Trail on Friday, September 30, 2022

Fischer said multiple other anglers called local police departments and the Cleveland Metroparks after the discovery.

