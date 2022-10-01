Car crashes into NAPA Auto Parts

SYLVANIA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTVG) -A local business is boarded up after a car crashed into its building, leaving major damage.

The owner of NAPA Auto Parts -Armor Auto & Truck Supply said the store was empty when the car crashed into the lobby on Thursday.

The owner said he thought a shelf fell, so he ran to the front of the store.

“There was a car at full throttle in our sales area, just basically tearing it apart. One of our counters is literally jammed into the wall so hard that they’re probably going to have to pull it out with equipment, so if someone was in there, it’s scary to think about what would’ve happened,” said Greg Knight, the owner of NAPA Auto Parts.

Witnesses report that a man driving a BMW crossed several lanes of traffic and drove through the front window. The incident around 3:30 p.m.

Police say the driver suffered a medical issue and passed out behind the wheel.

Knight said he doesn’t know when the Central Avenue location will reopen.

