Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Man charged in connection with vandalism of telecommunication lines in Fremont

Police Lights MGN
Police Lights MGN(MGN)
By Megan Finke
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 1:38 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Fremont Police Department Detectives charged a man in connection with vandalism of telecommunication lines, according to a press release.

Roshan Patel, 46-year old man and resident of Fremont was identified as the suspect in at least two incidents of vandalism involving cut phone lines and fiber optic lines.

Patel was arrested on Sept. 28 by Fremont Police Department Detectives for allegedly disabling a telephone line and vandalism. He is in custody at Santa Rita Jail.

According to the press release, Freemont police have been investigating these incidents for over the past month. Phone lines and fiber optics were cut in a residential neighborhood leaving thousands with disrupted service. Each time vandalism occurred, it left residents without internet or the ability to make phone calls, including 911.

Comcast/Xfinity, AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon were affected by the vandalism to the lines, resulting in approximately $300,000 in damage.

This case remains active and is still being pursued.

If you have information regarding vandalism of telecommunication lines in the area of Mission Boulevard and Cougar Drive, please contact Detective Travis Macdonald at 510-790-6900, or email tmacdonald@fremont.gov.

Roshan Patel, 46-year old man and resident of Fremont was identified as the suspect in at least...
Roshan Patel, 46-year old man and resident of Fremont was identified as the suspect in at least two incidents of vandalism involving cut phone lines and fiber optic lines.(Fremont Police Department)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GRAPHIC: Three dogs shot, killed by officer during alleged attack
5-year-old found in dumpster returned to mother
Another check washing scam in Northwest Ohio
Another local resident warns against check washing scam
Case Files: Unsolved homicide of Sarah Beacher
Case Files: A young mother is gunned down on a Toledo porch
Local football coach on paid leave amid investigation into program

Latest News

The League of Women Voters of Toledo-Lucas County will dedicate a grave marker to Toledo...
Grave marker to be dedicated to Toledo suffragist
This is the first time oral arguments will be heard in Wood County since 2018. The special...
Sixth District Court of Appeals to hear cases in Wood County
After fatal fire, BP refinery undergoes investigation, lays off most contractors
After fatal fire, BP refinery undergoes investigation, lays off most contractors
Fire on front st
Fire at building on Front Street