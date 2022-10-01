Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Grocery store prices aren’t coming down anytime soon, experts say

Experts say not to expect grocery store prices to come down anytime soon. Prices climbed 13.5%...
Experts say not to expect grocery store prices to come down anytime soon. Prices climbed 13.5% in August from last year.(KOTA/KEVN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - We’ve seen the higher prices at the grocery store, and it looks like they won’t be coming down anytime soon.

New government data shows grocery prices climbed 13.5% in August from the year before. That’s the highest annual increase since March 1979.

Food producers say the surge is a result of paying higher prices for labor and packaging materials. They also point to extreme weather, disease and supply issues.

According to market experts, food inflation is expected to moderate next year, but that doesn’t mean prices are going to drop.

Typically, once prices hit a certain level, they tend to stay there or go up but rarely down.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GRAPHIC: Three dogs shot, killed by officer during alleged attack
5-year-old found in dumpster returned to mother
Another check washing scam in Northwest Ohio
Another local resident warns against check washing scam
Case Files: Unsolved homicide of Sarah Beacher
Case Files: A young mother is gunned down on a Toledo porch
Multi story building. Storage on first floor, apartments upstairs. Vacant. No one injured....
TFRD: Multi-story building catches fire in East Toledo

Latest News

FILE - Ian made a second landfall Friday on South Carolina's coast and it is now a...
Ian leaves dozens dead as focus turns to rescue, recovery
1000 Wildwood Rd murder
TPD arrests son after allegedly killing his mother, burning body
FILE - This undated file photo posted on Twitter on June 18, 2020, by Venezuela's Foreign...
Venezuela releases 7 jailed Americans; US frees 2 prisoners
Nicole Tagart, a launch official with the 50th annual Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta,...
Annual hot air balloon festival draws global audience to US