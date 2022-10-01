Man charged in connection with vandalism of telecommunication lines in California

FREMONT, Calif. (WTVG) - Detectives in California charged a man in connection with the vandalism of telecommunication lines, according to a press release.

Roshan Patel, 46-year-old man was identified as the suspect in at least two incidents of vandalism involving cut phone lines and fiber optic lines.

Patel was arrested on Sept. 28 by Fremont Police Department Detectives in California for allegedly disabling a telephone line and vandalism. He is in custody at Santa Rita Jail.

According to the press release, Freemont police have been investigating these incidents for over the past month. Phone lines and fiber optics were cut in a residential neighborhood leaving thousands with disrupted service. Each time vandalism occurred, it left residents without internet or the ability to make phone calls, including 911.

Comcast/Xfinity, AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon were affected by the vandalism to the lines, resulting in approximately $300,000 in damage.

This case remains active and is still being pursued.

If you have information regarding vandalism of telecommunication lines in the area of Mission Boulevard and Cougar Drive, please contact Detective Travis Macdonald at 510-790-6900, or email tmacdonald@fremont.gov.

