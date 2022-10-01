Sixth District Court of Appeals to hear cases in Wood County

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Wood County Court of Common Pleas Judges Matthew Reger, Mary “Molly” Mack, Joel Kuhlman and David Woessner will hear oral arguments from the Sixth District Court of Appeals on Oct. 5.

This is the first time oral arguments will be heard in Wood County since 2018. The special court session will be heard in Bowling Green at the Wood County Courthouse.

There are five elected judges within the Sixth District Court of Appeals, those include, judges Myron Duhart, Gene Zmuda, Mark Pietrykowski, Thomas Osowik and Christine Mayle.

A three-judge panel will hear the cases and, Pietrykowski, Osowik and Mayle will make up Wood County’s panel.

The court of appeals has its courthouse in Toledo and decides appeals from all trial courts across Erie, Fulton, Huron, Lucas, Ottawa, Sandusky, Williams, and Wood counties. It normally hears oral arguments at its courthouse in Toledo.

It functions much like the Ohio or United States Supreme Court in that it determines whether the decision of the lower court should be affirmed or reversed, and its decisions become binding law, or precedent, for future cases within its eight-county territory.

The arguments are open to the public, but it is advised that you arrive approximately 20 minutes ahead of time. The arguments begin at 10 a.m. in the Wood County Courthouse.

The cases that will be heard are:

Galloway v. Galloway

Medical Mutual Ohio v. FrontPath Health Coalition

State v. Roberts

Gina Salpietro v. Benjamin J Salpietro, Jr.

