TFRD: Multi-story building catches fires in East Toledo

Multi story building. Storage on first floor, apartments upstairs. Vacant. No one injured. Alerted to the fire by someone coming into station 13 saying there was a fire down the road. Roof has collapse. Fighting defensive(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 11:07 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A multi-story building caught on fire in East Toledo Friday night.

The Toledo Fire & Rescue Department responded to a call regarding a fire in the 2100 block of Front Street.

According to officials, no one was injured as the building was vacant.

