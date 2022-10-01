TFRD: Multi-story building catches fires in East Toledo
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 11:07 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A multi-story building caught on fire in East Toledo Friday night.
The Toledo Fire & Rescue Department responded to a call regarding a fire in the 2100 block of Front Street.
According to officials, no one was injured as the building was vacant.
