TFRD: Multi-story building catches fires in East Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A multi-story building caught on fire in East Toledo Friday night.

The Toledo Fire & Rescue Department responded to a call regarding a fire in the 2100 block of Front Street.

According to officials, no one was injured as the building was vacant.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.