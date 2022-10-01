Toledo Museum of Art to host block party

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Museum of Art is hosting a block party on Saturday, Oct. 15 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The party was created to celebrate art, culture and community in Toledo. There will be art demonstrations, hands-on activities, kids programming and music all for free.

There will be many performances during the block party, some of those performing include: DJ Kai Boogie, AHA Indian Dance, JP Dynasty African Drummers and more.

Throughout the evening, activities for kids will be available. These options include a rock-climbing wall provided by Metroparks Toledo, face painting offered by the Toledo School of Arts, horse-back riding with the freedom riders and circus performances.

The Family Center On the Move will also be at the block party for the entire event. Join them on the Glass Pavilion lawn for free, family-friendly fall inspired crafts and activities. All supplies are provided.

For the entire schedule, visit toledomuseum.org.

