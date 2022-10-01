TPD arrests son after allegedly killing his mother, burning body

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man is charged with murdering his mother and setting her body on fire, according to court records.

Travis J Lewton, 31, attacked his mother when she came home from work by choking her, court documents allege. After she stopped breathing, Lewton admitted to “taking her body down in the ravine behind his house, stuffing her in a sewer pipe, and setting her on fire,” court records show.

Lewton told police that he has been “thinking about killing his mother for about a week prior,” court documents said.

Toledo Police officers said they received a call on Saturday morning around 9 a.m. for a missing person.

Police arrived at the 1000 block of Wildwood Road and said they found a burned area behind the garage. Detectives said they found evidence that the woman was murdered by her son.

Lewton is charged with premeditated aggravated murder.

Travis J Lewton is accused of murdering his mother and setting her body on fire, according to court records. (Lucas County Corrections Center)

