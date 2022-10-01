Birthday Club
WATCH: 13abc Football Friday: Week 7

Dave White Chevrolet Football Friday with BCSN and 13abc
Dave White Chevrolet Football Friday with BCSN and 13abc(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 11:46 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -Two huge games are a part of the Week 7 September 30th edition of Dave White Chevrolet Football Friday. In the NLL, Perrysburg (5-1) travels to Anthony Wayne (6-0). The league title, in all likelihood, will be on the line. Also, in the Northern Buckeye Conference, two undefeated teams match up with Elmwood at Eastwood.

Justin Feldkamp has highlights and post-game interviews from those two games, plus the trifecta and cheerleaders of the week.

HIGHLIGHTED GAMES:

  • Perrysburg at Anthony Wayne
  • Monroe at Bedford
  • Findlay at St. Francis
  • Bowsher at Scott
  • Napoleon at Springfield
  • Northview at Bowling Green
  • Maumee at Southview
  • Norwalk at Sandusky
  • Perkins at Bellevue
  • Lima Senior at Whitmer
  • Clay at Central Catholic
  • Huron at Oak Harbor
  • Elmwood at Eastwood

13abc Football Friday: Week 7, Segment 1, Sept. 30, 2022

13abc Football Friday: Week 7, Segment 2, Sept. 30, 2022

13abc Football Friday: Week 7, Trifecta, Sept. 30, 2022

