WATCH: 13abc Football Friday: Week 7

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -Two huge games are a part of the Week 7 September 30th edition of Dave White Chevrolet Football Friday. In the NLL, Perrysburg (5-1) travels to Anthony Wayne (6-0). The league title, in all likelihood, will be on the line. Also, in the Northern Buckeye Conference, two undefeated teams match up with Elmwood at Eastwood.

Justin Feldkamp has highlights and post-game interviews from those two games, plus the trifecta and cheerleaders of the week.

HIGHLIGHTED GAMES:

Perrysburg at Anthony Wayne

Monroe at Bedford

Findlay at St. Francis

Bowsher at Scott

Napoleon at Springfield

Northview at Bowling Green

Maumee at Southview

Norwalk at Sandusky

Perkins at Bellevue

Lima Senior at Whitmer

Clay at Central Catholic

Huron at Oak Harbor

Elmwood at Eastwood

