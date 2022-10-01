Wood County Museum to host virtual fundraiser

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Wood County Museum Virtual Gala Fundraiser is coming up, and will be taking place the week of Oct. 7-15.

There will be an online auction fundraiser where participants can bid on prize packages. The Toledo Museum of Art and Toledo Zoo, Metroparks Toledo, Miller Ferries Put-In-Bay and Middle Bass Island and Imagination Station are just some of the themed gift baskets that will be available.

The online auction will open on Oct. 7 at noon and will run through Oct. 15 at 8 p.m.

All proceeds from the virtual auction will support efforts of the Wood County Museum and Historical Society, bring the community award-winning exhibits and low-cost educational programs and experiences.

Those wanting to support the historical society’s fundraising goal of $15,000 can purchase a No-Show ticket for $55 a person or make a donation directly to the auction or museum website at woodcountyhistory.org.

For more information visit their website or follow Wood County Museum on Facebook and Instagram.

