Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Wood County Museum to host virtual fundraiser

The museum will host it's gala fundraiser during the week of Oct. 7-15.
The museum will host it's gala fundraiser during the week of Oct. 7-15.(WTVG)
By Megan Finke
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 2:16 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Wood County Museum Virtual Gala Fundraiser is coming up, and will be taking place the week of Oct. 7-15.

There will be an online auction fundraiser where participants can bid on prize packages. The Toledo Museum of Art and Toledo Zoo, Metroparks Toledo, Miller Ferries Put-In-Bay and Middle Bass Island and Imagination Station are just some of the themed gift baskets that will be available.

The online auction will open on Oct. 7 at noon and will run through Oct. 15 at 8 p.m.

All proceeds from the virtual auction will support efforts of the Wood County Museum and Historical Society, bring the community award-winning exhibits and low-cost educational programs and experiences.

Those wanting to support the historical society’s fundraising goal of $15,000 can purchase a No-Show ticket for $55 a person or make a donation directly to the auction or museum website at woodcountyhistory.org.

For more information visit their website or follow Wood County Museum on Facebook and Instagram.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GRAPHIC: Three dogs shot, killed by officer during alleged attack
5-year-old found in dumpster returned to mother
Another check washing scam in Northwest Ohio
Another local resident warns against check washing scam
Case Files: Unsolved homicide of Sarah Beacher
Case Files: A young mother is gunned down on a Toledo porch
Local football coach on paid leave amid investigation into program

Latest News

Police Lights MGN
Man charged in connection with vandalism of telecommunication lines in Fremont
The League of Women Voters of Toledo-Lucas County will dedicate a grave marker to Toledo...
Grave marker to be dedicated to Toledo suffragist
This is the first time oral arguments will be heard in Wood County since 2018. The special...
Sixth District Court of Appeals to hear cases in Wood County
After fatal fire, BP refinery undergoes investigation, lays off most contractors
After fatal fire, BP refinery undergoes investigation, lays off most contractors