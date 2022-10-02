Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

10/1: Derek’s Saturday 11pm Forecast

Warming up a bit mid-next week before a big cooldown arrives.
10/1: Derek's Saturday 11pm Forecast
By Derek Witt
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 12:27 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TONIGHT: Clear skies west, but a few clouds east. Lows in the low to mid-50s. SUNDAY: Partly sunny early on, then blue skies for the afternoon with breezy conditions and highs in the upper 60s. SUNDAY NIGHT: Clear with lows around 40, so patchy frost will be possible west of I-75. MONDAY: Lots of sun with highs in the mid-60s. MONDAY NIGHT: Lows near 40, so frost will again be possible, this time possibly east of I-75. EXTENDED: Lots of sun with highs around 70 for Tuesday, then reaching the mid-70s come Wednesday with more sun. Highs in the low 70s Thursday with breezy conditions. Also, partly to mostly cloudy Thursday with a few showers from the afternoon into Thursday night. Partly sunny, breezy, and cooler Friday; highs in the upper 50s. Mostly sunny Saturday with highs in the mid-50s. Frost possible each night next weekend with widespread lows in the 30s.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1000 Wildwood Rd murder
TPD: Man murders mother, burns her body
5-year-old found in dumpster returned to mother
Multi story building. Storage on first floor, apartments upstairs. Vacant. No one injured....
TFRD: Multi-story building catches fire in East Toledo
Another check washing scam in Northwest Ohio
Another local resident warns against check washing scam
The driver had a medical emergency according to a police report
Car crashes into NAPA Auto Parts

Latest News

10/1: Derek's Saturday 11pm Forecast
10/1: Derek's Saturday 11pm Forecast
Oct. 1, 2022: Heather’s Saturday AM Forecast
Oct. 1, 2022: Heather’s Saturday AM Forecast
Oct. 1, 2022: Heather’s Saturday AM Forecast
Oct. 1, 2022: Heather’s Saturday AM Forecast
9/30/22: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
9/30/22: Jay Berschback’s Evening Forecast