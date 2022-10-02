10/1: Derek’s Saturday 11pm Forecast

TONIGHT: Clear skies west, but a few clouds east. Lows in the low to mid-50s. SUNDAY: Partly sunny early on, then blue skies for the afternoon with breezy conditions and highs in the upper 60s. SUNDAY NIGHT: Clear with lows around 40, so patchy frost will be possible west of I-75. MONDAY: Lots of sun with highs in the mid-60s. MONDAY NIGHT: Lows near 40, so frost will again be possible, this time possibly east of I-75. EXTENDED: Lots of sun with highs around 70 for Tuesday, then reaching the mid-70s come Wednesday with more sun. Highs in the low 70s Thursday with breezy conditions. Also, partly to mostly cloudy Thursday with a few showers from the afternoon into Thursday night. Partly sunny, breezy, and cooler Friday; highs in the upper 50s. Mostly sunny Saturday with highs in the mid-50s. Frost possible each night next weekend with widespread lows in the 30s.

