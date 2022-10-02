10/2: Derek’s Sunday Evening Forecast

TONIGHT: Clear and chilly with lows in the low 40s. Patchy frost possible, especially south and west of Toledo. MONDAY: Mainly sunny and nice with highs in the upper 60s. MONDAY NIGHT: Clear and cool with lows down into the 30s away from Lake Erie, so patchy frost will again be possible. TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 70s. EXTENDED: Lots of sun Wednesday with highs in the mid-70s. Partly sunny and breezy Thursday with scattered showers, especially later in the day. Highs in the low to mid-70s. Showers linger into Thursday night. A stray shower possible early Friday, otherwise mostly cloudy, breezy, and much cooler with highs in the mid-50s. Mostly sunny and chilly next weekend with highs in the upper 50s Saturdays, low 60s Sunday. With overnight lows in the 30s, frost will be likely on both Saturday and Sunday mornings.

