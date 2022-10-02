Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

10/2: Derek’s Sunday Evening Forecast

Patchy frost possible early this week, more likely this next weekend.
10/2: Derek's Sunday Evening Forecast
By Derek Witt
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 7:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TONIGHT: Clear and chilly with lows in the low 40s. Patchy frost possible, especially south and west of Toledo. MONDAY: Mainly sunny and nice with highs in the upper 60s. MONDAY NIGHT: Clear and cool with lows down into the 30s away from Lake Erie, so patchy frost will again be possible. TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 70s. EXTENDED: Lots of sun Wednesday with highs in the mid-70s. Partly sunny and breezy Thursday with scattered showers, especially later in the day. Highs in the low to mid-70s. Showers linger into Thursday night. A stray shower possible early Friday, otherwise mostly cloudy, breezy, and much cooler with highs in the mid-50s. Mostly sunny and chilly next weekend with highs in the upper 50s Saturdays, low 60s Sunday. With overnight lows in the 30s, frost will be likely on both Saturday and Sunday mornings.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1000 Wildwood Rd murder
TPD: Man murders mother, burns her body
5-year-old found in dumpster returned to mother
Multi story building. Storage on first floor, apartments upstairs. Vacant. No one injured....
TFRD: Multi-story building catches fire in East Toledo
The driver veered off the side of the road and collided with the pole.
Driver splits car and pole in half
Another check washing scam in Northwest Ohio
Another local resident warns against check washing scam

Latest News

10/2: Derek's Sunday Evening Forecast
10/2: Derek's Sunday Evening Forecast
Oct. 2, 2022: Heather’s Sunday AM Forecast
Oct. 2, 2022: Heather’s Sunday AM Forecast
Oct. 2, 2022: Heather’s Sunday AM Forecast
Oct. 2, 2022: Heather’s Sunday AM Forecast
10/1: Derek's Saturday 11pm Forecast
10/1: Derek’s Saturday 11pm Forecast