Adams Street Zombie Crawl returns Oct. 8
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 3:56 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Zombie Crawl will return to Adams Street on Oct. 8.
Gates open at 5 p.m. and close at 1 a.m. It is $10 to get in and only those over 21 can attend.
There will be a variety of drink specials, food trucks, live entertainment and other spooky happenings throughout Adams Street.
Refer to the Adams Street Zombie Crawl Survival Guide below for more information.
