Adams Street Zombie Crawl returns Oct. 8

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Zombie Crawl will return to Adams Street on Oct. 8.

Gates open at 5 p.m. and close at 1 a.m. It is $10 to get in and only those over 21 can attend.

There will be a variety of drink specials, food trucks, live entertainment and other spooky happenings throughout Adams Street.

Refer to the Adams Street Zombie Crawl Survival Guide below for more information.

Adams Street Zombie Crawl Survival Guide (Provided by Adams Street Zombie Crawl)

