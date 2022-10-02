Birthday Club
Adams Street Zombie Crawl returns Oct. 8

The Adams Street Zombie Crawl is Oct. 8.
The Adams Street Zombie Crawl is Oct. 8.
By Megan Finke
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 3:56 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Zombie Crawl will return to Adams Street on Oct. 8.

Gates open at 5 p.m. and close at 1 a.m. It is $10 to get in and only those over 21 can attend.

There will be a variety of drink specials, food trucks, live entertainment and other spooky happenings throughout Adams Street.

Refer to the Adams Street Zombie Crawl Survival Guide below for more information.

Adams Street Zombie Crawl Survival Guide
Adams Street Zombie Crawl Survival Guide(Provided by Adams Street Zombie Crawl)

