Driver splits car and pole in half

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A car and pole were both split in half near the corner of Hill Avenue and Telstar Drive Saturday night.

The driver veered off the side of the road and collided with the pole.

TPD told 13abc that the driver was transported with severe but non-life threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

