Northview grad dots OSU’s script “I”

By WTVG Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 3:11 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Northview High School graduate received one of the highest honors possible in the Ohio State University’s marching band.

Sousaphone player and Buckeye Noah Jockett dotted the script “I” during the Oct. 1 halftime show.

It is a tradition that dates back over 86 years and is a high honor that is typically given to a senior sousaphone player.

This ambition of Jockett’s was inspired by his last grandfather, Bill Ramp.

“When I found that I was going to be this dot and this game, I just thought ‘what could be better.’ Because my grandfather went to games when he went to school here, back in the 50s. He actually went to the SnowBowl, which is amazing. So being able to follow-up into this tradition now, in such a poignant time, is really amazing.”

Jockett graduated from Northview in 2017 and he now studies Music Education and Philosophy at OSU.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

