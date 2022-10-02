Ohio Task Force 1 members assist hurricane relief

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - 36 members of Ohio Task Force 1 drove to Southwest Florida to assist with hurricane relief.

The 36 members arrived Friday morning to join their teammates who had already made up the Type III team. Upon joining one another, a Type I team was created, consisting of 83 members and seven canines.

Members of the Type III team conducted waterborne and land-based evacuations and damage assessments on Thursday, Sept. 30.

Over the past two days, the team has conducted three rescues, 42 evacuations, 11 general assists, 145 structure assessments and 18 shelter in place, which is when citizens that were checked on said they would stay in place.

All members of the Ohio Task Force 1 have been reported to be in good health, good spirits, and is ready for what is next.

