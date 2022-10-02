Birthday Club
Ordinance on unlawful discrimination to be introduced to BG City Council

By Megan Finke
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 1:08 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - Bowling Green’s City Council meeting will have an ordinance read concerning unlawful discrimination on Monday.

Councilperson Nick Rubando will be introducing the ordinance that will prevent the discrimination of people due to their own sexual or reproductive health decisions.

This includes, but is not limited to, those who choose to use products and services like fertility treatment, contraception, sterilization and pregnancy or its termination. Hormone therapy and medical treatment to affirm ones identity are also included.

The ordinance will have it’s first reading Monday night, and the council meeting begins at 7 p.m.

