Overnight structure fire on Marne Avenue
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 10:45 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Fire and Rescue responded to a fire on the 1700 block of Marne Avenue last night.
TFRD confirmed that the house was vacant and neighbors said the owners moved out a couple of weeks ago.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
