Overnight structure fire on Marne Avenue

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Fire and Rescue responded to a fire on the 1700 block of Marne Avenue last night.

TFRD confirmed that the house was vacant and neighbors said the owners moved out a couple of weeks ago.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

