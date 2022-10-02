Owens Community College to host STEM job fair
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 3:45 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Owens Community College will host a STEM job fair on Tuesday, Oct. 4 in the Industrial and Engineering Technologies building, room 109.
The job fair will start at 3:30 p.m. and last until 6:30 p.m. and various employers will be present to talk about the following job fields:
- Applied Engineering
- Automotive
- CAD
- Computer Programming Technology
- Environmental Science
- Information Systems Technology
- Welding
The event is open to Owens students, alumni and the community. For more information, visit owens.edu/STEM.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.