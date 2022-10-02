Birthday Club
Owens Community College to host STEM job fair

The job fair will start at 3:30 p.m. and last until 6:30 p.m.
The job fair will start at 3:30 p.m. and last until 6:30 p.m.(Todd Gaertner | WTVG)
By Megan Finke
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 3:45 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Owens Community College will host a STEM job fair on Tuesday, Oct. 4 in the Industrial and Engineering Technologies building, room 109.

The job fair will start at 3:30 p.m. and last until 6:30 p.m. and various employers will be present to talk about the following job fields:

  • Applied Engineering
  • Automotive
  • CAD
  • Computer Programming Technology
  • Environmental Science
  • Information Systems Technology
  • Welding

The event is open to Owens students, alumni and the community. For more information, visit owens.edu/STEM.

