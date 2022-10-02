Owens Community College to host STEM job fair

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Owens Community College will host a STEM job fair on Tuesday, Oct. 4 in the Industrial and Engineering Technologies building, room 109.

The job fair will start at 3:30 p.m. and last until 6:30 p.m. and various employers will be present to talk about the following job fields:

Applied Engineering

Automotive

CAD

Computer Programming Technology

Environmental Science

Information Systems Technology

Welding

The event is open to Owens students, alumni and the community. For more information, visit owens.edu/STEM.

