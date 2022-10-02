Structure fire on April Drive
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - On Saturday, Oct. 1, Toledo Fire and Rescue were dispatched to a structure fire on April Drive around 5 p.m.
According to TFRD Battalion Chief, it was a small exterior fire of a garage. The fire got up into the eves and attics, but there is minimal damage.
No injuries were reported.
