Volunteers needed and registration open for Bowling Green holiday parade

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The 67th annual Bowling Green Community Holiday Parade is approaching and the Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce is now accepting registration for participation and volunteers.

This year’s theme is, “Toys, Trains, and Candy Canes.” Community groups, businesses, bands and Santa will all be in downtown Bowling Green for the celebration.

The parade will step off at 9:50 a.m., heading straight through downtown.

Those who participate in the parade get the opportunity to share joy and the spirit of the holiday with thousands in the area.

Registration is $25 and $15 for non-profits. Sponsorship and unit registration forms can be found at bgchamber.net at they must be turned in by Oct. 31, or when capacity is reached.

Volunteers are needed for various positions. The Chamber of Commerce encourages anyone and everyone to come out and volunteer. Some of the available opportunities are:

Grab Cone Volunteer

Grab Cone Volunteers will place cones on street against the curb at pre-marked chalk marks and remove cones at the end of the parade.

8 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Bay Coordinator

Bay Coordinators help set up barricades and direct units to make sure they are in the correct line up order. Even if assigned to the last bay, this position’s duties will be completed by Noon.

8:15 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Banner Carrier

Banner Carriers will march in the parade holding the banners for parade sponsors. This position’s duties will be completed by 1:00 pm.

9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Non-Permit Zone Monitor

Check in individuals who wish to use the non-permit zone. Monitors will also need to schedule those individuals who want to use the zone the day of the parade.

9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Traffic Flow Directors

Traffic Flow Directors will have signs that tell units to speed up or slow down, to maintain the proper pace of the parade.

9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Exit Bay Coordinator

Exit Bay Coordinators assist parade units in exiting South Main Street safely.

9:45 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Visit signup.com to sign up for any of the listed volunteer opportunities.

To inquire about sponsorship opportunities, contact Kristen Kreienkamp at (419) 353-7945 or email at events@bgchamber.net

