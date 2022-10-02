Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Volunteers needed and registration open for Bowling Green holiday parade

This year’s theme is, “Toys, Trains, and Candy Canes.” Community groups, businesses, bands and...
This year’s theme is, “Toys, Trains, and Candy Canes.” Community groups, businesses, bands and Santa will all be in downtown Bowling Green for the celebration.(WCJB)
By Megan Finke
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The 67th annual Bowling Green Community Holiday Parade is approaching and the Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce is now accepting registration for participation and volunteers.

This year’s theme is, “Toys, Trains, and Candy Canes.” Community groups, businesses, bands and Santa will all be in downtown Bowling Green for the celebration.

The parade will step off at 9:50 a.m., heading straight through downtown.

Those who participate in the parade get the opportunity to share joy and the spirit of the holiday with thousands in the area.

Registration is $25 and $15 for non-profits. Sponsorship and unit registration forms can be found at bgchamber.net at they must be turned in by Oct. 31, or when capacity is reached.

Volunteers are needed for various positions. The Chamber of Commerce encourages anyone and everyone to come out and volunteer. Some of the available opportunities are:

Grab Cone Volunteer

Grab Cone Volunteers will place cones on street against the curb at pre-marked chalk marks and remove cones at the end of the parade.

8 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Bay Coordinator

Bay Coordinators help set up barricades and direct units to make sure they are in the correct line up order. Even if assigned to the last bay, this position’s duties will be completed by Noon.

8:15 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Banner Carrier

Banner Carriers will march in the parade holding the banners for parade sponsors. This position’s duties will be completed by 1:00 pm.

9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Non-Permit Zone Monitor

Check in individuals who wish to use the non-permit zone. Monitors will also need to schedule those individuals who want to use the zone the day of the parade.

9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Traffic Flow Directors

Traffic Flow Directors will have signs that tell units to speed up or slow down, to maintain the proper pace of the parade.

9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Exit Bay Coordinator

Exit Bay Coordinators assist parade units in exiting South Main Street safely.

9:45 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Visit signup.com to sign up for any of the listed volunteer opportunities.

To inquire about sponsorship opportunities, contact Kristen Kreienkamp at (419) 353-7945 or email at events@bgchamber.net

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1000 Wildwood Rd murder
TPD: Man murders mother, burns her body
5-year-old found in dumpster returned to mother
Multi story building. Storage on first floor, apartments upstairs. Vacant. No one injured....
TFRD: Multi-story building catches fire in East Toledo
The driver veered off the side of the road and collided with the pole.
Driver splits car and pole in half
Another check washing scam in Northwest Ohio
Another local resident warns against check washing scam

Latest News

The Adams Street Zombie Crawl is Oct. 8.
Adams Street Zombie Crawl returns Oct. 8
The job fair will start at 3:30 p.m. and last until 6:30 p.m.
Owens Community College to host STEM job fair
Sousaphone player and Buckeye Noah Jockett dotted the script “I” during the Oct. 1 halftime show.
Northview grad dots OSU’s script “I”
It is a tradition that dates back over 86 years and is a high honor that is typically given to...
Northview grad dots OSU's script "I"