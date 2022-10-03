10/3: Derek’s Monday Noon Forecast

THIS AFTERNOON: Lots of sun and very nice with highs in the upper 60s. TONIGHT: Clear and chilly with lows in the upper 30s, so patchy frost will be possible away from Lake Erie. TUESDAY: More sunshine and getting a bit warmer with highs in the low 70s. EXTENDED: The warming trend will continue into Wednesday when highs will be in the mid-70s with more sunny skies. More clouds arrive for Thursday and it’ll get breezy, but highs will again be in the mid-70s. An isolated shower will be possible later Thursday into Thursday night, but dry air will make any rain that does fall fairly light. A stray shower is possible Friday morning, mainly east of Toledo and downwind of Lake Erie. Otherwise, Friday will be mostly cloudy, breezy, and much cooler with highs in the low to mid-50s. Mostly sunny both days next weekend with highs in the upper 50s on Saturday, lower 60s on Sunday. Lows both Saturday and Sunday mornings will be in the low to mid-30s and winds will be calmer, so widespread frost is expected, with some spots getting their first freeze.

