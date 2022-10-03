Alzheimer’s Association funds research at the University of Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - More than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s. By 2050, this number is expected to climb to nearly 13 million. This weekend, you have a chance to help change those numbers.

The Toledo Walk To End Alzheimer’s is this Saturday at Promenade Park in downtown. In the last five years alone, the local walk has raised nearly $1.3 million. Some of the money raised at walks around the country has come back to The University of Toledo for important research.

The numbers tell the story of the enormous impact Alzheimer’s has had in so many lives. According to the Alzheimer’s Association, one in three seniors dies from Alzheimer’s or another dementia. It kills more than breast cancer and prostate cancer combined.

The goal at the Toledo Walk To End Alzheimer’s this year is to raise $280,000.

Julia Pechlivanos is the executive director of the NW Ohio chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association.

“Those dollars are critical not only for us to provide care and support services to families in Toledo who have a loved one with dementia, but some of that money goes to research as well. We are so proud that research dollars have come to our region,” Pechlivanos said.

The Alzheimer’s Association awarded a grant to UT in July for research being done at the College of Pharmacy by Dr. Wissam Aboualaiwi.

“Those funds generated locally, they are working their way back to us to fund research. It is also benefiting our patient population as well as families and caregivers.”

The research at UT is studying the link between vascular health and dementia. It focuses on what is called primary cilia, tiny antennae-like structures that extend from the surface of human cells. Dr. Aboualaiwi said they were once ignored for the most part, but they’ve now been found to play a role in some genetic disorders.

“I have lost several family members to cardiovascular and Alzheimer’s disease, so this fight is personal to me,” Dr. Aboualaiwi said.

It’s a personal fight for so many. And personal help is provided through the money raised at the walk.

“We have a 24/7 helpline with dementia experts on the other end of the phone. That number is 1-800-272-3900. We also have nurses and social workers who can help local families on an individual basis. We have education and caregiver support programs as well. You can call us at (419) 537-1999,” Dr.Aboualaiwi said.

The walk is this Saturday morning at Promenade Park. Activities start at 9 followed by the Promise Garden ceremony at 10. The walk will begin right after that. 13abc’s Lee Conklin is the emcee.

