Bowling Green considers adding reproductive health to its discrimination ordinance

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Aspects of reproductive health, from abortions to birth control to pregnancy, may soon be protected under the laws governing Bowling Green.

The Bowling Green City Council will have a first reading of an ordinance that would amend the city’s unlawful discrimination rules to include reproductive health, on top of race, sex and other identities.

The ordinance would also protect against discrimination regarding hormone or medical treatments used to alter the gender expression of trans people.

The first reading will be at the meeting Monday at 7 p.m.

