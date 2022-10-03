Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Bowling Green considers adding reproductive health to its discrimination ordinance

Bowling Green
Bowling Green(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Aspects of reproductive health, from abortions to birth control to pregnancy, may soon be protected under the laws governing Bowling Green.

The Bowling Green City Council will have a first reading of an ordinance that would amend the city’s unlawful discrimination rules to include reproductive health, on top of race, sex and other identities.

The ordinance would also protect against discrimination regarding hormone or medical treatments used to alter the gender expression of trans people.

The first reading will be at the meeting Monday at 7 p.m.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The driver veered off the side of the road and collided with the pole.
Driver splits car and pole in half
1000 Wildwood Rd murder
Bond set for man accused of murdering mother, burning her body
Lake Erie
Anglers caught cheating in Cleveland fishing tournament with lead weights, fish fillets
Multi story building. Storage on first floor, apartments upstairs. Vacant. No one injured....
TFRD: Multi-story building catches fire in East Toledo
James Hairston (left) and Jerome Hornbeak (right) are were indicted on murder charges in...
Second man wanted in deadly drive-by murder arrested

Latest News

Toledo Police
Toledo Police investigating stabbing, alleged assault
TPD looking for alleged robber of Fifth Third bank on Secor.
TPD looking for alleged robber of Fifth Third bank on Secor
Breast Cancer
Health is Wealth - Breast Cancer Awareness Month
Walmart Wellness Day provides customers with affordable immunizations like flu, pneumonia,...
Flu, COVID-19 booster immunizations available on Walmart Wellness Day