Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

FAA: Flight attendants to get more rest breaks between flights

FILE - Sources tell CNN that Federal Aviation Administration officials will announce the change...
FILE - Sources tell CNN that Federal Aviation Administration officials will announce the change Tuesday.(Spirit Airlines)
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 7:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Flight attendants will soon be getting more rest time in between flights.

Sources tell CNN that Federal Aviation Administration officials will announce the change Tuesday.

It’s welcome news for flight crew unions who have been fighting for the much-needed rest time.

The union says flight attendants are heavily fatigued and overworked after clocking in about 14 hours.

Airlines are aware of the coming change.

The FAA will hold a press conference Tuesday at Reagan National Airport to make the “major announcement.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1000 Wildwood Rd murder
Bond set for man accused of murdering mother, burning her body
The driver veered off the side of the road and collided with the pole.
Driver splits car and pole in half
Lake Erie
Anglers caught cheating in Cleveland fishing tournament with lead weights, fish fillets
Multi story building. Storage on first floor, apartments upstairs. Vacant. No one injured....
TFRD: Multi-story building catches fire in East Toledo
James Hairston (left) and Jerome Hornbeak (right) are were indicted on murder charges in...
Second man wanted in deadly drive-by murder arrested

Latest News

Electric vehicle charging station
Ohio EPA awards grants for electric vehicle charging station statewide
This photo provided by the North Korean government shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un...
N. Korea sends missile soaring over Japan in escalation
Immigrants gather with their belongings outside St. Andrews Episcopal Church, Wednesday Sept....
Reports: Martha’s Vineyard migrant flights recruiter identified
The suspect charged in a deadly crash was identified as a man with multiple prior DWIs,...
6-year-old killed after driver runs over him 3 times, authorities say
Some wonder if evacuation orders should have come sooner in parts of Florida.
Frustration and desperation mount as Ian’s effects linger